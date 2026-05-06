AICC leaves decision on backing TVK to TN unit after Vijay seeks support

Chennai: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) said on Tuesday that it has left the final decision on extending support to C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to its Tamil Nadu unit, following a formal request from the actor-turned-politician to back his bid to form the next government in the state.

Clarifying the party’s position, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the electoral verdict in Tamil Nadu reflects a clear mandate for a secular government committed to upholding the Constitution in letter and spirit.

He emphasised that the Congress is determined not to allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its “proxies” to play any role in the formation or functioning of the next government in the state.

“The sentiments of the people, as reflected in the electoral verdict, will guide the decision,” Venugopal said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has been authorised to take a final call on Vijay’s request.

The development comes in the wake of a fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections, where the TVK emerged as the single largest party with a spectacular tally of 108 seats in the 234-member House, just short of the majority mark of 118.

The party’s impressive debut has dramatically altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, long dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Vijay’s rise, driven by strong support among youth and urban voters, has positioned the TVK as a central player in the post-poll scenario.

The party is now actively exploring alliances to secure the numbers required to form the government.

In his outreach to the Congress leadership, Vijay is learnt to have invoked the legacy of K. Kamaraj, popularly known as “Perunthalaivar”, highlighting a governance model rooted in integrity, simplicity, and pro-people policies.

Sources indicated that the TNCC is likely to consult senior leaders and newly elected MLAs before arriving at a decision.

The Congress’ stand is seen as crucial in determining whether the TVK can garner sufficient support to stake claim to power in Tamil Nadu.