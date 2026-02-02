AIIB probing all probable causes for Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: Minister

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the Air India flight AI-171 crash at Ahmedabad in June last year from all angles and aims to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Parliament on Monday.

“All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner”, in accordance with the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) rules, the Minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“A preliminary report on the accident has been published by AAIB on 12.07.2025 and is available on their website www.aaib.gov.in. The report contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time and does not include any interim safety recommendations,” he added.

The Air India flight AI 171 crashed just seconds after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport into a medical college hostel building, killing 241 passengers and crew on board the plane and another 19 people on the ground on June 12, 2025.

A preliminary report released by the AAIB on July 12 stated that both engines of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner lost thrust after the two fuel cut-off switches moved from the ‘RUN’ to the ‘CUTOFF’ position. However, the cockpit voice recorder has revealed that one of the pilots told the other that he did not turn off the fuel control switches. The fuel switches were then returned to the RUN position just before the plane crashed.

The final report has to be submitted within 12 months of the crash, in accordance with the norms fixed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also earlier said that the AAIB’s report on the Air India crash was based on preliminary findings, and urged against reaching any conclusions until the final report is released.