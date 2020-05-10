Spread the love



















Air India Express flight to evacuate Indians from Doha postponed



Thiruvananthapuram: The Air India Express flight that was scheduled to fly out with 181 passengers from Doha on Sunday has been called off for now, an airport official said.

Speaking to IANS, a top airport official here said the flight was to travel to Doha from Kozhikode around 1 p.m. and land here around 10.45 p.m.

“There have been some technical issues as Doha has not given the permission for this flight to land. What we are given to understand is that this flight has been called off. Now it will have to operate under a new schedule. We were fully ready to receive the flight later in the night,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

According to reports, about 50 passengers booked to travel from Doha had reached the airport there.

Kerala will thus see only one flight on Sunday, and that is the one bringing stranded Indians from Malaysia to Kochi in the night.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector told the media here that this flight has now been rescheduled for Tuesday.