Air India Express to Launch Direct Flight Between Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram

Mangalore: Air India Express is set to launch a direct flight service between Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram, effective October 27. This novel route is anticipated to substantially decrease travel time between the two prominent coastal cities, thereby fostering enhanced connectivity and convenience for passengers.

Presently, travelers who choose rail transport between Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram face a protracted journey of approximately nine hours. The introduction of this direct flight service will compress the travel time to a mere 80 minutes, presenting a significant reduction for business travelers, tourists, and individuals undertaking journeys for personal purposes. Although the Vande Bharat Express offers a comparatively faster rail alternative, completing the 620 km distance in approximately 8 hours and 40 minutes, the new flight service will curtail travel time by over seven hours.

Mangalore International Airport (MIA) communicated its enthusiasm for the new route through an official statement disseminated via ‘X’ social media. The airport authority emphasized the valuable connection the flight service establishes between the distinct landscapes, cultures, and tranquil environments that characterize the two coastal regions. This direct link is expected to facilitate increased tourism and cultural exchange.

The addition of Thiruvananthapuram to Mangalore’s expanding flight network further broadens the airport’s connectivity portfolio. MIA already offers direct flight connections to a range of major domestic and international destinations, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah, and Kuwait. The introduction of the Thiruvananthapuram route underscores MIA’s commitment to enhancing regional and international accessibility.

The Air India Express flight will operate three days per week, providing a consistent and reliable travel option. Services from Mangalore are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, catering to both business and leisure travelers. Flights from Thiruvananthapuram will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, offering similar convenience for passengers traveling in the opposite direction. The flight is scheduled to depart from Mangalore at 8:45 AM and from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:25 AM. This new service is strategically positioned to furnish a vital direct connection between the key coastal cities of Karnataka and Kerala, addressing a long-standing need for efficient transportation between these important regional hubs. The launch of this service marks a significant development for both cities, promising to stimulate economic growth and foster stronger cultural ties.