India, South Africa cement scientific ties with focus on astronomy

New Delhi: India’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Prabhat Kumar, formally handed over a banner of India’s Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) to the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) during a ceremony at the Royal Observatory in Cape Town to mark further strengthening of the long-standing scientific collaboration between the two countries, according to media reports

Speaking during the ceremony held earlier this week, the Indian envoy commended the SAAO for its “exemplary research”, adding that the placement of the IUCAA banner was “symbolic of the Government of India’s priority attached to scientific research and innovation”, South Africa’s Independent Online (IOL) reported.

“Collaborating in science is part and parcel of India’s foreign policy. There is a historical link between India and South Africa, and we must continue to work together. Anything required from the High Commission or Consulate, we are ready to support,” he said.

SAAO Managing Director, Rosalind Skelton, reiterated the strength of the partnership, highlighting the achievements of the SALT facility over the past two decades.

“One of the parts that we’re particularly proud of is the technology development that’s taking SALT into its future. At the moment, we’re developing a new camera detector and controller in partnership with Indian collaborators, which we expect to install on the telescope in the coming months. That’s an exciting new chapter for us,” she observed.

Skelton also pointed to future engagements under the BRICS framework, noting that South African scientists would participate in key astronomy meetings hosted by India later this year.

“We’re looking forward to our visits to India planned for October and November, including the BRICS astronomy working group meeting and the SALT workshop and board meeting,” she said.

India currently holds the 2026 BRICS chairship, under which a series of astronomy-related engagements are being organised, with the SAAO actively participating.

From the South African government, Tebogo Makoma, from the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership.

He noted that South Africa participates in multiple BRICS working groups and is committed to supporting India’s leadership during its chairship year.

“We have 13 working groups under BRICS, and we are responsible for ensuring participation and supporting India’s programmes. We’ve already taken part in several successful engagements, and we look forward to supporting the work being done.”

He added that cooperation extends beyond astronomy, with joint efforts spanning global science initiatives, including projects linked to Antarctica, Geneva, and France.