Air India to launch direct Guwahati-Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights from Aug 4: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4, describing the move as a major step towards strengthening Assam’s international connectivity and positioning Guwahati as a key travel and transit hub in the region.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said the launch of the two international routes comes just days after European Union member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, opening new avenues for the state’s engagement with the global community.

“Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community. Just days after EU member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, I am happy to share that from August 4, Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the Chief Minister wrote.

According to Sarma, the introduction of the non-stop services will significantly enhance international access to Assam and the Northeast.

With the addition of the two routes, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati will be directly connected to four countries — the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continuing its efforts to further expand Guwahati’s international air network.

He revealed that his next objective is to facilitate direct flight services between Guwahati and Vietnam, adding that updates on the proposal would be shared in due course.

The announcement marks another milestone in Assam’s strategy to improve global connectivity, boost tourism, attract investment and facilitate easier travel for businesspersons, students and the large Assamese and Northeastern diaspora residing abroad.

Over the past few years, the state government has prioritised the expansion of international air links as part of its broader vision of transforming Guwahati into the gateway to Southeast Asia.

Improved connectivity is also expected to support trade, cultural exchanges and economic cooperation with countries in the region.

Sarma described the upcoming flights as a “big fillip” to the government’s efforts to establish Guwahati as a major aviation hub connecting Northeast India with Southeast Asia and the wider global economy.