Air India to operate 78 extra flights on nine routes amid Middle East Conflict

New Delhi: Indian carrier Air India announced on Sunday that it will operate 78 additional flights on nine routes between March 10 and March 18, 2026, to support passengers amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.

The carrier is deploying extra capacity to New York (JFK), London (Heathrow), Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé, adding 17,660 seats on the nine routes in both directions, the release from Air India said.

The trips include Delhi-New York (JFK), Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow) for “boosting much-needed capacity when travel options for passengers remain constrained,” it said.

Further planes will fly from Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Male and Colombo to Delhi.

The additional flights on the European routes will operate with B787-8 and those to Male and Colombo will be operated with A320neo aircraft. The flights to New York (JFK) are subject to the requisite regulatory approvals and would operate with Air India’s B777-300ER aircraft.

“Despite the odds, Air India continues to maintain its scheduled services to Europe and North America, sustaining connectivity to several international gateways using alternative routings that are assessed as safe for operations,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

“We are confident that passengers in need to travel to destinations in these regions will appreciate the additional options and reliability with Air India,” he added.

Due to continuing airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, the airlines will operate additional non-scheduled flights on March 8, the airline had said in another statement.

“Air India will run extra flights between Delhi and Mumbai and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Air India Express will also operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah,”