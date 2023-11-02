Air pollution: Delhi metro to run 60 additional trains on its all route from Friday



New Delhi: In view of deteriorating air quality and with GRAP-III now in force, the Delhi Metro on Thursday announced that it will run 60 additional train trips across its network starting from Friday.

According to Delhi Metro officials, in view of the implementation of GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting from November 3.

“Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Mon-Fri) from October 25 onwards when the GRAP-II stage came into force,” said the officials.

“Thus, from tomorrow, DMRC will be running a total of 60 additional trips as part of its measures taken under GRAP to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi-NCR,” the official added.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-III has been invoked in Delhi and its surrounding areas as air quality deteriorates further more, owing to unfavourable meteorological and climate conditions, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It also said that NCR state governments or the Delhi government to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad., Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

It also said that state governments in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.