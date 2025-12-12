Aisha Ahmed: Was travelling for work when I got the call for ‘Single Papa’

Mumbai: Actress Aisha Ahmed, who is all set to be seen in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series “Single Papa”, said that excited knowing she’d be sharing the screen with Kunal Kummu, whom she says “genuinely so much fun to work with.”

Aisha, who will be seen in a prominent and important role in the show, said: “I still remember when I first got a call from Shashank’s team to meet him. We connected instantly, and the conversation stayed with me.”

“A little while later, I was travelling for work when I got the call for Single Papa. I was excited from the word go, especially knowing Shashank was directing and that I’d be sharing the screen with Kunal.”

“He’s genuinely so much fun to work with. He’s incredibly supportive and brings such effortless energy to every scene. It all happened so seamlessly that it genuinely felt meant to be.”

‘Single Papa’ is set to arrive on Netflix tomorrow, December 12. “Single Papa” stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Talking about the actress, she had a minor role in the film Tum Bin 2. She made her debut in Arjun Mukerjee’s 3 Storeys in 2018. The same year, she appeared as Nikhat Rizvi in Jessica Sadana’s series Adulting, alongside Yashaswini Dayama.

In 2019, she featured opposite Ayush Mehra in the romantic comedy Minus One.

The show had a second season, titled New Chapter, released in 2023 on Lionsgate Play. She has also played leading roles in the MX Player series Balcony Buddies and Zoya Parvin’s short film Clean.

She played a supporting character in the Shubham Yogi-film Kacchey Limbu in 2022. In 2024, Ahmed starred in the music video “Nadaaniyan”, alongside singer Akshath Acharya.