AJ Hospital Marks Endometriosis Awareness Month with Rare Fertility-Enhancing Surgeries

Mangaluru: As part of Endometriosis Awareness Month, A J Hospital & Research Centre highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and advanced treatment for women suffering from endometriosis by successfully performing two rare minimally invasive fertility-preserving procedures.

Endometriosis and adenomyosis are common yet often underdiagnosed conditions affecting women of reproductive age. These conditions frequently cause severe pelvic pain, painful menstrual periods, and infertility.

Case 1

A 36-year-old woman who had been suffering from severe pelvic pain, spotting between menstrual cycles, and intense menstrual cramps for nearly ten years sought treatment at AJ Hospital. She had previously undergone multiple medical treatments but experienced no lasting relief.

After a detailed evaluation by Dr Arthika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Minimally Invasive Surgeon, she was diagnosed with Stage IV endometriosis with deep infiltrating disease involving the ileocolic region and a large bowel nodule.

She subsequently underwent a complex laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery with ileocolic nodule excision, successfully removing the disease while preserving her reproductive organs, thereby maintaining her chances of future fertility.

Case 2

A 34-year-old woman presented with severe menstrual pain and was diagnosed with diffuse posterior wall adenomyosis along with Stage IV endometriosis.

She underwent laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery followed by microwave ablation for adenomyosis, a procedure known to significantly reduce pain and improve quality of life while preserving the uterus for future pregnancies.

The multidisciplinary team was led by Dr Arthika Shetty. The surgical team included Dr T. V. Tantry (Anesthesiology), Dr Bharath Shetty (Radiology), who assisted in early diagnosis, and Dr Rohan Shetty, who performed the intestinal resection.

Speaking on the occasion of Endometriosis Awareness Month, Dr Arthika Shetty said that many women live with endometriosis for years before receiving a proper diagnosis, as the symptoms often overlap with other common conditions.

“Excision surgery is considered the gold standard treatment for endometriosis because it removes the disease completely rather than just destroying the surface lesions,” she explained. “Timely diagnosis and specialized minimally invasive surgery can relieve pain and significantly improve fertility outcomes.”

With these successful procedures, A J Hospital & Research Centre continues to advance fertility-preserving and minimally invasive treatment options for women suffering from complex gynecological conditions.