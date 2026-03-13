Karnataka BJP core committee discusses candidates, strategy for bypolls

Bengaluru: A BJP state core committee meeting was held on Friday at the BJP state office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ in Bengaluru to discuss candidates and election strategy for bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state.

The meeting, held under the leadership of the party’s state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy CM and MP Govind Karjol, former Deputy CM Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, and former Minister B. Sriramulu.

Speaking to media representatives after the core committee meeting, Vijayendra said that discussions were regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies.

He said the meeting discussed the names of aspirants for the constituencies, which will be sent to the party high command in New Delhi for a final decision.

Vijayendra said the party has already announced candidates for the Legislative Council elections and that the meeting also resolved that all leaders and workers must work unitedly to ensure victory for BJP candidates in the upcoming Assembly and Legislative Council polls.

He added that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, senior BJP leader Govind Karjol, and he himself had held a separate meeting with aspirants and key party leaders from the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. During the meeting, leaders were urged to forget past differences and work together to secure victory for the party.

Vijayendra said the names finalised during the Core Committee discussions would be sent to the party leadership in Delhi either on Thursday or Friday.

Responding to a question about dissatisfied leaders, he said the party had already spoken to them privately. “We have called everyone and discussed the matter. We have conveyed that all differences should be set aside and everyone must work together in the interest of the party,” he said.

He added that leaders from both groups from Davanagere had been brought together for discussions and expressed confidence that the issues would be resolved soon.

When asked about the factionalism, which proved to be a setback for the party in the Lok Sabha election, resulting in the victory of Congress candidate Prabha Mallikarjun, Vijayendra stated that he had also held discussions on that.