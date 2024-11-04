Ajekar Murder Case: Family Demands Transparent Investigation

Udupi: The family of Balakrishna Poojary, a resident of Ajekar who was tragically murdered by his wife and her lover, has raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the ongoing investigation. At a press conference held at the Udupi Press Club on Monday, Prakash Poojary, the brother of the deceased, accused the father of the primary suspect of attempting to manipulate the investigation through undue influence and financial resources.

Prakash Poojary alleged that the father of the accused, Dilip Hegde, is using his connections to protect his son, who, along with Prithama Poojary, has been charged in the murder case. He cited a video statement released by Hegde on a YouTube channel, in which he professed his son’s innocence and claimed to be performing religious rituals for his protection. Prakash has called for a comprehensive investigation, particularly focusing on the medical treatment received by the accused and the involved healthcare professionals.

The murder case has shocked the community, as it marks a disturbing precedent in the state, being one of the first instances of a murder carried out by poisoning food. Prakash emphasized the need for a transparent investigation, insisting that both accused should face life imprisonment without yielding to external pressures. He expressed that the punishment must serve as a deterrent to prevent similar heinous acts in the future.

Shashirekha, the cousin of the deceased, recounted the troubling behavior of Prithama, stating that she neglected Balakrishna’s care during his illness. Despite receiving treatment in local facilities and Bengaluru, his condition deteriorated, raising suspicions about the medical practices involved.

Sandeep, the brother of the accused Prithama, revealed that he had harbored doubts following Balakrishna’s death, noting visible injuries on his face. After demanding a post-mortem report, Prithama confessed to her involvement in the crime, admitting that she conspired with her lover to commit the murder. He also disclosed that he had received multiple anonymous calls offering substantial bribes to withdraw his complaint, which he firmly rejected, stating, “We are not people who succumb to bribes.”

Sandeep expressed his determination to see justice served, emphasizing that both individuals must face severe consequences for their actions. He mentioned his health issues, alluding to fears that he might have been a victim of poisoning as well.

The family has received assurances from local law enforcement, with the Deputy Superintendent of Police promising that the investigation would be conducted transparently and that justice would prevail.

Sanjeev Poojary, the father of Balakrishna, lamented the family’s ignorance of the couple’s troubled relationship, reflecting on the façade of happiness they maintained. He expressed deep sorrow over his son’s untimely death, vowing to care for Balakrishna’s children and demanding life imprisonment for the accused, stating, “We will take care of both their children. We are concerned about their future.”

The community continues to watch the developments of this case closely, hoping for a resolution that ensures justice is served.



