Dinakar Heroor Takes Charge as Chairman of Udupi Urban Development Authority

Udupi: In a significant development for local governance, Dinakar Heroor, a former Taluk Panchayat member, officially assumed the role of Chairman of the Udupi Urban Development Authority (UUDA) on Monday, November 4. His appointment was marked by a formal ceremony at the authority’s office in Adi Udupi, attended by prominent senior leaders of the Congress party.

Joining Heroor in the inaugural session were newly appointed members Joythi Hebbar, Sathish Kumar Manchi, Dany William Lawrence Pinto, Dilip Hegde, and Girish Kumar Udyavara, further strengthening the team at UUDA.

In his address to the media after taking office, Heroor expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Congress party for recognizing his commitment as a grassroots worker. He extended his thanks to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other party leaders for entrusting him with this vital position. “I will work closely with all appointed members, officials, and leaders in the district to ensure excellent development in the Udupi Urban Development Authority. I seek everyone’s cooperation and support in this endeavour,” he stated.

Recognizing the challenges ahead, Heroor acknowledged the backlog of pending files and the complaints that have arisen regarding these issues. He outlined his initial focus on collaborating with relevant officials and members to review existing policies and address any backlog at the governmental level.

The new chairman committed to filling vacant positions within the authority and announced plans to meet with the Chief Minister and the Urban Development Minister to advocate for expedited action in this regard. He was candid about existing challenges, including legal issues affecting the authority’s operations, assuring stakeholders of his dedication to finding resolutions that would allow for the efficient clearance of outstanding files.

Heroor expressed concern regarding the impending transfer of authority in granting 9-11 certificates from gram panchayats to UUDA, which would increase the demands on the agency. He emphasized the necessity of collaborative discussions with officials to effectively manage the additional responsibility.

Concluding his remarks, he reiterated his commitment to fostering a transparent and efficient system within the UUDA, recognizing the importance of collaboration with all stakeholders to enhance governance in the region.

The ceremony was attended by a host of senior Congress leaders, including M.A. Gafoor, Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Narasimha Murthy, Prasadraj Kanchan, Annayya Sheregar, Ramesh Kanchan, Janardhan Thonse, Bhaskar Rao Kidiyoor, Dinesh Putran, Divakar Kundar, Harish Kini Alevoor, Prakyath Shetty, Nityanand Shetty, Geeta Vagle, Veronica Cornelio, Dr. Suneetha Shetty, Lakshmi Bhat, Mamatha Shetty, Irene Andrade, Keshav Kundar, Yatish Karkera, Mairmadi Sudhakar Shetty, and others present extended their support to Heroor in his new role.



