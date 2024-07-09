Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit

Mumbai: After the debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections, NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, party ministers, MPs, legislators and office-bearers, kickstarted the Assembly election campaign and the proposed statewide tour by visiting the Siddhivinayak temple.

“We are seeking the blessings of the people. Shri Siddhivinayak has blessed us with the symbol of victory. Ultimately, people are everything. We are approaching the people to regain their trust,” said Ajit Pawar.

“All good work begins with the blessings of Lord Ganesh, I have come with my party’s MLAs, ministers, and office-bearers to seek blessings. Our public meeting is scheduled in Baramati on July 14, so we have begun preparations today,” Ajit Pawar said.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has taken a decision to increase its presence in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The NCP is keen to get 90 seats while seat sharing with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

The party has decided to fight the Assembly election by projecting Ajit Pawar as NCP’s brand with a tag line of ”Team Dada resolves to win election with unity and commitment.”