Akhara Parishad to issue I-cards for saints, seers in Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: For the first time in the Maha Kumbh, scheduled to be held in early 2025, saints and seers of different akharas will be given identity cards that will give them access to the Mela areas, said a top Akhara Parishad official.

The decision was taken by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

“The process for making ID cards is on. ID cards are being made for all officials, including seers, mahamandaleshwar, mandaleshwar, naga sanyasis, etc. associated with the 13 akharas,” said ABAP President Mahant Ravindra Puri.

The identity card will bear the name, age, name of the guru, name of the siddha, madhi, dhuni, Aadhaar number and PAN number along with a photo of the seer.

The decision is aimed at identifying fake saints and keeping them away from the Maha Kumbh.

The ABAP, after the recent Hathras stampede in the religious discourse of Bhole Baba, has announced that it would weed out ‘black sheep’ and prevent people from getting duped by fake seers.