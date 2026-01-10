Akhil Gogoi – an entertainer of politicians, shouldn’t be taken seriously: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took a swipe at Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi and said that Sivasagar MLA has become an entertainer of politicians through his social media posts.

CM Sarma told reporters here, “We should not take Akhil Gogoi on a serious note. I believe that he has become an entertainer for the politicians. I watch Gogoi’s ‘Facebook live’ to get entertained. I would suggest that he continues going live on Facebook so that we can get some entertainment.”

The Chief Minister also played down Akhil Gogoi’s “vote chori” accusations regarding the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in the state.

“The revision of voter rolls is conducted to have a free and fair election in the state, and the opposition parties have the right to submit appeals related to the entries in the voter list if they find any genuine people were left out of the electoral roll. Congress and Akhil Gogoi should not use every occasion as a political opportunity to attack the BJP,” he added.

Notably, earlier, the BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi also dismissed Gogoi’s allegations as “imaginary stories”, alleging that he has been indulging in such practices for nearly two decades.

Medhi claimed that while some people may initially be swayed by Gogoi’s assertions, time has repeatedly exposed them as false.

“Over the last 20 years, most of the allegations raised by Akhil Gogoi have eventually turned out to be baseless and self-serving narratives,” Medhi said, adding that the Raijor Dal leader has developed a habit of inventing stories and presenting them repeatedly in public.

Taking a swipe, the BJP leader remarked that Gogoi first constructs imaginary narratives in his own mind and then narrates them before the people and the media.

“Though a few may momentarily mistake fiction for truth, people ultimately realise that these are nothing but fabricated tales,” he said.

Medhi further claimed that because of this repeated pattern, Gogoi’s statements are no longer taken seriously by the public.

“Today, many people view such statements merely as a source of amusement. If there were a competition in storytelling, he would easily secure the top position,” he added.