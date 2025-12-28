AKMS Bus Owner Saifuddin Murder Case: KCOCA Invoked Against Six Accused

Udupi: The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) has been invoked against six accused in connection with the murder of AKMS bus owner Saifuddin near Nagabana in Kodavoor village under the Malpe Police Station limits. This was confirmed by Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

According to a complaint lodged by Abdul Anjil, son of the deceased, on September 27, 2025, Mohammed Faisal Khan visited Saifuddin’s residence near Coin Circle in Manipal on the morning of the incident. Faisal Khan allegedly told Saifuddin that they needed to travel to Mangaluru to discuss a bus business matter. Saifuddin left with him in a car at around 10 a.m.

Police stated that Faisal Khan, along with Mohammed Sharif and others, instead took Saifuddin to Mallige, where he was brutally hacked to death with machetes between 10.15 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. The attack targeted Saifuddin’s head and back at a house identified as ‘H.A. Manzil’ near Nagabana in Kodavoor village of Udupi taluk. After committing the murder, the accused fled the scene in the same car.

Following the incident, Malpe Police registered Crime No. 108/2025 under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three special investigation teams were constituted to trace and arrest the accused.

A team led by Malpe Circle Inspector I. Ramachandra Naik and Police Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar arrested three accused—Mohammed Faisal Khan (27), Mohammed Sharif (37), and Abdul Shukur (43)—on September 28, 2025.

Subsequently, the fourth accused, Mrs. Ridha Shabana (27), who allegedly conspired in the murder, was arrested on October 4, 2025. On December 15, 2025, police arrested the sixth accused, Mali Mohammed Siyan (31), who is accused of supplying weapons used in the crime. Police said the prime accused in the case is currently absconding and is believed to be abroad.

All the accused have been produced before the competent court. SP Hariram Shankar stated that Section 3 of the KCOCA has been invoked against all six accused, which also provides for the attachment of illegally acquired properties linked to organised crime.