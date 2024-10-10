Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and other Indian

celebrities mourn the loss of Ratan Tata

Mumbai: As India and the world come together to mourn the loss of legendary Ratan Tata, the Indian film industry has joined to pay tribute to the chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group.

Actors, directors, producers, musicians, and other celebrities from across the industry have expressed their condolences and shared cherished memories of the visionary leader.

Ajay Devgn took to X and wrote, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.” 🙏

Akshay Kumar bid him farewell with an emotional note: “The world bids farewell to a man who built more than just an empire. Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. His legacy of kindness, innovation, and leadership will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, a true legend. Om Shanti.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication to everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared, “Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind… Thank you for everything, Sir.”

Salman Khan expressed, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata.”

Anushka Sharma paid tribute, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace, and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and a jewel of India. RIP, Sir. You have touched so many lives.