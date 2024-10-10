CCBI Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Ratan Tata

Bangalore: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) joins the nation in mourning the loss of Ratan Tata, an iconic industrialist, visionary leader, and philanthropist whose indelible contributions to society will be remembered for generations to come.

In a statement, the CCBI expressed: “Ratan Tata was not merely a titan of industry, but a beacon of compassion and generosity. Through the Tata Trusts and his numerous philanthropic initiatives, he transformed the lives of millions, championing the cause of the marginalized and playing a pivotal role in India’s development. His unwavering commitment to social justice, education, healthcare, and rural development deeply resonated with the core values of the Catholic Church, particularly in its mission to serve the poor and vulnerable.”

Tata’s legacy extends far beyond his business acumen. His ethical leadership, integrity, and dedication to social causes set a new standard for corporate social responsibility in India. The CCBI acknowledges his significant contributions to nation-building and his role in positioning India as a global economic powerhouse while never losing sight of the need to uplift the underprivileged.

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, the Catholic Church in India offers fervent prayers for the repose of his soul and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those touched by his inspiring leadership and boundless generosity.

The CCBI calls upon its faithful to remember Mr. Ratan Tata in their prayers, beseeching God to grant him eternal rest and to bring solace to those mourning his loss. His life’s work will continue to serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations to strive for the betterment of society and to serve others with selflessness and compassion.

In honour of Ratan Tata’s memory, the CCBI reaffirms its commitment to working towards a more just and equitable society, echoing the values that he championed throughout his illustrious life.