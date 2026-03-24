All India Major Ports Volleyball & Beach Volleyball Tournaments 2025–26 Commence at New Mangalore Port Authority

Mangalore: The All India Major Ports Volleyball & Beach Volleyball Tournaments for 2025–26 were officially inaugurated on March 24 at the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA). The opening ceremony, held at 5:00 PM, took place at the NMPA Sports Complex and Panambur Beach, marking the start of the four-day sporting event.

Smt. S. Shanthi, the Deputy Chairperson of NMPA, officiated the inauguration ceremony. The event was attended by Shri Padmanabhachar K., Chief Vigilance Officer of NMPA, Capt. Manoj Joshi, President of the NMP Sports Council, along with various officers, employees, and the participating teams.

Teams from major ports across India are participating in the tournaments, including representatives from Mumbai, Deendayal, Kolkata, Paradip, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Cochin, Mormugao, VOC Port, and the host, New Mangalore Port Authority.

The format for the tournament is league-cum-knockout, with matches scheduled to take place during both morning and evening sessions. The detailed schedule of matches is available in the attached fixtures.

Scheduled from March 24th to 27th, 2026, the tournaments are expected to foster a spirit of healthy competition, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among the participating major ports. The event aims to provide a platform for athletes from different ports to showcase their talents and build relationships.