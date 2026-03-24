Mangaluru: Man Reported Missing from Ullal Area, Police Investigation Underway

Mangaluru: Authorities have initiated an investigation following the report of a missing person from the Ullal area. The Konaje Police Station has registered a case (Crime No. 26/2026) after receiving a complaint from Rahat Unnisa, 28, wife of the missing individual, Mohammed Arshad.

According to the filed complaint, the family currently resides in a rented home near Yenepoya Ayurvedic College in Kallarakodi, Naringana. Mohammed Arshad, 30, reportedly left home around 8:00 p.m. on March 23, 2026. He intended to travel to Shivamogga to visit his daughter. Mr. Arshad assured his family he would contact them upon reaching his destination.

However, he failed to do so, causing concern for his family. Subsequent attempts to reach him the following morning were unsuccessful because his mobile phone was switched off. Further inquiries revealed that Mr. Arshad did not arrive in Shivamogga as planned. Further inquiries have revealed that Mr. Arshad did not arrive in Shivamogga as planned. Law enforcement officials have categorized the case as a Missing Person investigation.

A detailed description of Mr. Arshad has been released to aid in the search:

Name: Mohammed Arshad

Father’s Name: Mohammed Faizal

Age: 30 years

Height: Approximately 5.7 feet

Appearance: Medium build, round face, wheatish complexion, beard

Clothing: Last seen wearing a grey night pant, sky-blue T-shirt, and a black jacket

Languages Known: Kannada, Telugu, Urdu

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate control room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 / 9480802350. The investigation remains active, and authorities are pursuing all available leads to ensure Mr. Arshad’s safe return. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate control room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 / 9480802350. The investigation remains active, and authorities are pursuing all available leads to ensure Mr. Arshad’s safe return.