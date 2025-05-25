All-party delegation meets Qatar’s Shura Council, seeks support against Pak-backed terrorism

Doha: An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday met Qatar’s Shura Council in Doha, delivering India’s strong and unified message against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and briefing the council on the significance of Operation Sindoor.

The delegation included BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation, as part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach, will also travel to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt in the coming days.

As part of their engagements, the delegation briefed Qatar’s legislative body on Operation Sindoor — the precision military response launched by India in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack — and urged support in the global fight against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy premises in Doha.

“Honouring Bapu’s enduring ideals of peace and tolerance, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Supriya Sule, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy,” the Embassy posted on X.

Vipul, India’s Ambassador to Qatar, told IANS, “This delegation is very important. Our MPs arrived here last night, and they have meetings here today and tomorrow. Qatar is a very important and big partner for India. We have a strategic partnership, and in February this year, the Emir of Qatar visited India — it was a state visit, and at that time, we had announced a strategic partnership.”

“It is very important that we convey our perspective to Qatar. After the Pahalgam terror attack, we have had discussions between the top leadership of both countries. On May 6, the Prime Minister discussed with the Emir of Qatar. On May 7, our Foreign Minister discussed with the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister here. So now, in the same sequence, our complete stand against terrorism is that we have zero tolerance, and we will not allow terrorism, cross-border terrorism, in any form or manifestation,” he said.

The visiting parliamentarians are expected to meet with senior officials from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the National Assembly, and representatives from prominent think tanks and leading media organisations.

Through these high-level engagements, India aims to build international consensus around its anti-terrorism stance and reinforce global support for its recent military and diplomatic steps under Operation Sindoor.