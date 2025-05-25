Delhi Speaker reiterates focus on elderly, opens three recreation centres

New Delhi: Reiterating the Delhi Government’s commitment towards the welfare of the elderly, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday inaugurated three new recreation centres for senior citizens in his Rohini Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta emphasised that senior citizens have an inherent right to live with dignity and that their rich life experience is an asset to society, which must be utilised meaningfully.

The newly developed centres — located at Pocket A3 DDA Flats in Sector-8, and Ramakrishna Apartments and Mayur Apartments in Sector-9 — have been constructed through the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD).

Gupta urged senior citizens to take care of one another and remain vigilant regarding matters of safety and health.

He stated that the elderly should be respected by every section of society. He also mentioned that the Delhi Government is fully committed to protecting the interests of senior citizens and is providing all possible assistance for their welfare. Senior citizens are also provided with a pension by the government.

In addition to the pension, the Delhi Government runs several Old Age Care Homes and Recreation Centres across the city. Senior citizens also benefit from travel concessions in DTC buses and receive special attention at Delhi Government hospitals, ensuring their healthcare needs are addressed with priority.

Gupta urged senior citizens to play an active role in guiding the younger generation with their wealth of wisdom and experience.

He recognised the difficulties many elderly individuals face amid the evolving dynamics of modern families and conveyed his hope that society at large would come together to create a more inclusive and respectful environment for them, where their contributions are valued and their well-being is prioritised.

The Delhi government has launched the PM Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) for senior citizens above 70 that entitles them to free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

After the registration for the scheme was thrown open, as many as 1,23,242 beneficiaries have enrolled themselves for it, according to government data.