Alliance University to Launch Special Tulu Language Courses in Partnership with TuluWorld Foundation

Bengaluru: Alliance University, a leading private institution of higher education in South India, has announced the establishment of four specialized courses dedicated to the Tulu language, culture, and heritage. The decision, marking a significant step towards formalizing Tulu studies within the academic sphere, was revealed during the “Bemmere Bokke Lekkesiri – National Tulu Seminar” held at the university.

Alliance University and TuluWorld Foundation, an academic platform focused on Tulu culture, will enter into a cooperation agreement to facilitate the program. The partnership aims to cultivate a comprehensive academic framework for transmitting the Tulu language, script, folklore, indigenous worship traditions, Kalari heritage, and Marma knowledge to future generations through structured education and rigorous research.

The proposed courses include:

Tulu Script Certificate Course

Tulu Nadu Kalari Marma Kriya Certificate Course

Tulu Nadu Kalari Diploma Course

Tulu Diploma Course

In addition to the courses, Alliance University will establish two dedicated study centers to bolster research and field-based studies: the Basrur Study Centre and the Padedra (Padubidri) Study Centre. These centers will provide a base for in-depth exploration of Tulu Nadu’s rich cultural landscape.

University officials stated that these initiatives are designed to offer students nationwide a unique opportunity to study the heritage of Tulu Nadu from a scientific and academic perspective. By integrating Tulu studies into the formal university curriculum, Alliance University aims to secure national recognition for the language and culture, paving the way for greater visibility and global relevance.

The announcement was attended by key figures from Alliance University, including Registrar General Ms. Surekha Shetty, Dr. A. M. Sreedharan, and Dr. Shruti Chandrashekhar. Representing TuluWorld Foundation were President Mr. Sarvottam Shetty and Director Dr. Rajesh Alva.

The event also drew prominent scholars and cultural leaders, including Dr. B. S. Shivakumar (Kuppam University), Dharmapala U. Devadiga, Dr. Ganesh Amin Sankamar, Dr. Y. N. Shetty, Devendra Shetty Kokkradi, Dr. M. K. Madhava, Srikanth Shetty (Karkala), Naveen Shetty Edmemar, Devanand Shetty (Basrur), Dr. Kishore Rai (Sheni), Pramod Sapre, Mrs. Jayalakshmi R. Shetty, Aravind Belchad, Puneeth (Tulunadu Vaarte), and Mandara Rajesh Bhat. Representatives from Bengaluru-based organizations, such as Dinesh Hegde, Shantharam V. Shetty, Rajaram Shetty Uppala, Purushottama Chendla, and Dr. K. N. Adiga, were also present.

Coordinators of Tuluva Mahasabha, including Advocate Morla Ratnakara Shetty (Mumbai), Jayaprakash Poojari (Mumbai), Mrs. Bhanumathi Shetty (Mulki), Raghavendra Shetty (Udupi), Hariprasad Rai (Mangaluru), Vishwanath Acharya (Udupi), Mrs. Asha Hegde (Brahmavar), and Padmashree Bhat (Moodubidri), along with over one hundred distinguished participants, were in attendance to witness the historic announcement.