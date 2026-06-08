Fuel, LPG supplies remain normal across Delhi: BPCL

New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Monday said it continues to maintain uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG across Delhi through its extensive supply chain and retail network amid steady growth in fuel demand across the national capital.

The company said fuel availability across its retail outlets in Delhi remains stable, supported by regular stock replenishment and logistics operations, ensuring adequate supplies for consumers, businesses, transport operators and essential services.

According to BPCL, petrol sales in Delhi crossed 27,800 metric tonnes (MT) during May 2026, compared to over 27,100 MT in the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of around 2.5 per cent.

In addition, diesel sales witnessed steady growth during the month, reaching over 16,500 MT against more than 16,100 MT in May 2025, reflecting growth of approximately 2.9 per cent.

The PSU company said it supplied over 33,400 MT of CNG during May, catering to Delhi’s public transport network, commercial vehicle fleet and increasing adoption of cleaner mobility solutions.

Apart from transportation fuels, BPCL said it continues to cater to a large LPG consumer base in Delhi, supplying over 7.7 lakh domestic LPG cylinders during May along with more than 18,000 commercial LPG cylinders and over 22,000 FTL LPG cylinders.

According to the company, sustained demand for fuel and LPG reflects continued economic activity, mobility trends, expanding commercial operations and rising energy requirements across residential and business segments.

“BPCL remains committed to ensuring reliable and uninterrupted energy supplies across Delhi. Our supply chain and logistics network continue to operate efficiently, enabling us to maintain adequate availability of fuels and LPG while meeting evolving energy requirements,” a BPCL spokesperson said.

Moreover, the company said its fuel stations and LPG distribution network across Delhi continue to function normally with support from regular product movement, inventory management and coordinated logistics operations.