Truck Rams into Non Functioning NITK Tollgate- Truck & Tollgate Structures Damaged

Mangaluru: Even though the Surathkal NITK Tollgate has been npt operational since last year, however, the concerned authorities of NHAI have left behind the existing structures, which have been posing danger to the motorists while passing through the tollgate passage, and since there is no proper lighting the situation has been much more worse, with accidents taking place every now and then.

And here is an incident which took place during the wee hours of 1.30 am of Sunday 10 December, where a rashly driven Eicher truck bearing Reg No KA 36 B 5628 transporting vegetables from Bengaluru to Udupi rammed into the old defunct Surathkal NITK toll gate. The truck driven by Harsha, a native of Bengaluru, it is learnt that he was driving recklessly which resulted in heavy damages to the truck, since it overturned, and tollgate structures. However, luckily, Harsha escaped with only minor injuries.

Locals say that ever since the toll gate has been non-operational there have been quite a few accidents, some of them serious ones, but still no authorities have bothered to remove the toll gate structures/poles etc which pose danger to motorists, especially during night since there is no adequate lighting. The impact of the collision has put the toll gate’s poles at risk of collapsing, posing a severe threat to passing vehicles.

Immediate action should be taken by the concerned NHAI or district administration authorities in dismantling the hazardous structures, so that they don’t pose danger to the motorists, resulting in deaths or severe injuries.