Altercation Erupts Near Udupi Sri Krishna Math, Leading to Arrest and Cross-Complaints

Udupi: A dispute concerning vehicular conduct escalated into a physical confrontation in the vicinity of the Rajangana parking area of the revered Udupi Sri Krishna Math on the evening of June 9. The incident has resulted in the registration of both a primary complaint and a counter-complaint at the Udupi Town Police Station, leading to the subsequent arrest of one individual implicated in the altercation.

According to preliminary reports provided by the Udupi Town Police, the events unfolded when Mr. Ranga Rao, a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana, was visiting the Sri Krishna Math with his family for darshan. As Mr. Rao and his family were traversing the road after parking their vehicle, a resident, identified as Mr. Suprith Kumar, allegedly operated his vehicle at an excessive speed in their immediate proximity. It is alleged that when Mr. Rao admonished Mr. Kumar regarding his driving, Mr. Kumar responded with verbal abuse and subsequently assaulted Mr. Rao with a stick reportedly retrieved from his vehicle. This assault resulted in Mr. Rao sustaining a head injury. Consequently, a formal complaint was lodged by Mr. Rao, leading to the registration of a case under Crime No. 71/2026 at the Udupi Town Police Station.

In a contrasting account, Mr. Suprith Kumar, a resident of Korangrapady, Udupi, filed a counter-complaint detailing his perspective of the incident. Mr. Kumar stated that he was traveling with his wife and child when a car bearing a Telangana registration allegedly approached his vehicle in a reckless manner, nearly resulting in a collision. Mr. Kumar further alleged that upon his questioning of the occupants of the other vehicle, they reportedly exited their car and assaulted him using various objects, including a photo stand and chairs. The counter-complaint also alleges that Mr. Kumar’s wife was subjected to assault and that his vehicle sustained damage to its windows during the altercation. Based on this complaint, a separate case has been registered under Crime No. 72/2026.

Authorities have confirmed that both incidents have been formally recorded as a case and a counter-case, reflecting the two distinct narratives presented by the involved parties. In connection with these proceedings, Mr. Suprith Kumar, aged 40, of Korangrapady, has been apprehended. He is slated to be presented before the judicial court in due course.

The Udupi Town Police are actively conducting further investigations into both complaints to ascertain the precise sequence of events and to determine accountability. The ongoing inquiry aims to gather comprehensive evidence and statements from all involved parties and potential witnesses to facilitate a just resolution to this unfortunate incident.