Tourists Ignore Safety Warnings at Trasi–Maravanthe Beach Despite Presence of Lifeguards

Whistles and sirens go unheeded as authorities struggle to keep selfie-seekers away from dangerous monsoon waves.

Kundapur: Even as rough monsoon seas continue to batter the coast, tourists at the internationally renowned Trasi–Maravanthe Beach are venturing into hazardous zones, climbing rocks and taking selfies amid high waves, raising serious concerns about visitor safety.

Stretching nearly three kilometres along National Highway 66, the beach is a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists. Since the onset of the monsoon, the district administration has deployed police personnel, Coastal Security Police, Home Guards, tourist volunteers, and lifeguards to prevent visitors from entering the sea. However, many tourists continue to disregard repeated warnings and safety measures.

Warnings Fall on Deaf Ears

Officials on duty have been sounding sirens and making announcements through public address systems to alert visitors to the dangers posed by the rough sea. Despite these efforts, many tourists continue to climb rocks, record videos amid crashing waves, and enter restricted areas, creating a major challenge for safety personnel.

A total of four police personnel, six Coastal Security Police personnel, three Home Guards, two tourist volunteers, and five lifeguards have been deployed at the beach. However, locals allege that inadequate monitoring and poor coordination among the various agencies have reduced the effectiveness of the safety measures.

Incomplete Fencing Draws Criticism

Residents have expressed concern over the incomplete barricading work undertaken by the Tourism Department to restrict access to hazardous areas.

The fencing project, which began at one end of Trasi Beach Park, has reportedly been completed only up to the former Sky Dine location. Near the Maravanthe Varaha Temple, only a limited stretch of net fencing has been installed, which locals say is insufficient. Tourists are frequently seen lifting the net barriers and entering restricted zones.

Several dangerous stretches of the beach remain open without adequate barricades or warning signs, allowing visitors easy access to risky areas.

Watch Towers in Poor Condition

The two watch towers constructed for monitoring beach activities are reportedly in a state of disrepair.

At Trasi Beach, the iron ladder leading to the watch tower has rusted extensively, with several steps broken, forcing police and lifeguard personnel to climb at considerable risk. As a temporary measure, wooden poles have been tied to the damaged ladder, further increasing safety concerns.

The roof of the tower has also been damaged by strong winds and is now in a dilapidated condition, raising fears that debris could fall at any time. The watch tower at Maravanthe Beach is said to be in a similar state.

Demand for Permanent Shelter

With thousands of tourists visiting the beaches every year, personnel deployed on duty continue to face a lack of basic amenities. Locals have urged the authorities to construct a permanent shelter between Trasi and Maravanthe beaches, similar to a watch tower facility, where staff can rest and seek protection from rain and extreme weather conditions.

Only One Lifeguard Reporting for Duty

A major concern highlighted by local residents is that only one of the five lifeguards appointed for tourist safety is reportedly attending duty regularly.

With dangerous waves, deep pits, and strong undercurrents posing constant threats, the shortage of personnel has raised questions about the effectiveness of beach safety arrangements. Residents have also pointed to a lack of coordination among the police, Coastal Security Police, Home Guards, and lifeguards.

On Tuesday, Gangolli Police Station Inspector Pavan Nayak visited the site and issued directions to the personnel on duty.

Speaking to the media, local resident Gopal Nada said, “Tourism development is important, but protecting the lives of tourists is equally crucial. Before more innocent lives are lost, the concerned departments must take effective action. The number of tourist volunteers and lifeguards is inadequate, and deploying additional personnel would help prevent visitors from entering the sea.”

Social activist Ibrahim Gangolli echoed similar concerns. “Tourists visiting from other places are often unaware of the depth of the sea, the intensity of the waves, and the risks involved. They should take the warnings issued by on-duty personnel seriously and avoid entering dangerous areas. A little caution can prevent major tragedies,” he said.