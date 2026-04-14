Alwar: Three killed, 33 injured in bus-truck collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Jaipur: A horrific road accident occurred early on Tuesday morning around 5:00 A.M. on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Three people, including the bus driver, lost their lives, while 33 passengers were injured.

Of the 33 injured, 31 have been referred to Alwar for advanced treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition. According to reports, the accident took place near the Channel Number 100 interchange culvert in the Pinan area of Alwar.

A passenger bus travelling from Indore to Delhi collided with a chemical-laden truck moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled.

Traffic on the expressway was disrupted for some time following the crash.

The accident site was filled with chaos and screams immediately after the collision. Most passengers were asleep when the crash occurred.

A loud bang jolted them awake, and many found themselves injured and covered in blood. The incident left passengers deeply traumatised.

Police reached the scene promptly and, with the help of local residents, began rescue operations. Injured passengers were pulled out of the wreckage and transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance.

The deceased include the bus driver, his wife, and their son. Their bodies have been placed in the mortuary at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Reni.

Meanwhile, 31 of the 33 injured were referred to Alwar due to the severity of their condition. At the Pinan CHC, only one doctor was present when the injured were brought in. The doctor provided primary treatment before referring critically injured patients to Alwar for specialised care.

The bus had departed from Indore at around 9:00 PM and was heading toward Delhi.

The accident occurred shortly after the bus reached the Pinan area in Alwar district. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash. Tragically, the driver’s wife and children were also traveling on the bus. While the driver, his wife, and their son died in the accident, their three-year-old daughter survived with minor injuries. After receiving first aid, she was handed over to the Rajgarh Police.

Those seriously injured in the accident include Ram Nehar (Kasal), Rakesh (Kasal), Rohitashwa (Kasal), Mannu Sharma (Kasal), Bittu (Bhiwadi), Satyanarayan (Mahendragarh), Anil Kumar (Delhi), Sanyam (Delhi), Achhan Kanwar (Gurgaon), Mahipal Singh (Bhiwadi), Palwinder Kaur (Punjab), Nitin Kartar (Indore), Ruby Bansal (Delhi), Akshay Yadav (Delhi), Aditi Verma (Himachal), Vaibhav Goyal (Rohini, Delhi), Arun (Faridabad), Divya Pratap (Bhiwadi), Rohit Sharma (Faridabad), Kavita (Delhi), Naveen (Gurgaon), Dheeraj (Bhiwadi), Naveen (Hisar), Manoj (Hisar), Anshu (Hisar), and Durga Kanwar (Bhiwadi).

All injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Alwar. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.