On Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Vijayan calls for vigilance against caste bias

Thiruvananthapuram: Marking the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday issued a strong call to uphold the values of equality and social justice, even as Kerala grapples with troubling allegations of caste discrimination in higher education.

In a message on Ambedkar Jayanti, the Chief Minister took to his social media to pay tributes to Ambedkar.

He described Ambedkar as a towering figure who dedicated his life to building a society free from caste divisions.

The CM noted that Ambedkar’s relentless fight against social inequality and his enduring contributions continue to guide the nation.

However, Vijayan expressed deep concern over recent developments, particularly the tragic death of a first-year BDS student at a private medical college in Ancharakandi, Kannur.

The student, Nithin Raj from Thiruvananthapuram, is alleged to have faced caste-based harassment, sparking widespread outrage.

Calling the incident deeply painful, the Chief Minister said that any act that drives a promising student to such a fate is unforgivable.

He cautioned that the emergence of caste-based discrimination, even within campuses, raises serious questions about whether Kerala’s hard-earned progressive values are eroding.

“This is a time for introspection as a society,” he said, urging collective responsibility in addressing such issues.

Vijayan also flagged the Centre’s inaction on the long-pending demand for a dedicated law to curb caste discrimination in educational institutions, often referred to as the Rohith Vemula Act.

He pointed out that existing University Grants Commission guidelines have been stayed by the Supreme Court, leaving a regulatory vacuum.

Calling for unity against all forms of division and hatred, the Chief Minister urged society to draw strength from Ambedkar’s ideals.

He emphasised that building an equitable and just social order remains an unfinished task that demands renewed commitment.

Extending Ambedkar Jayanti greetings, Vijayan reiterated that safeguarding dignity and equality must remain central to Kerala’s social fabric.