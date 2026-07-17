Govt is insensitive: Supriya Sule criticises Centre over NEET paper leak, extends support to fasting Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP, Supriya Sule, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Central Government, labelling it “highly insensitive” for ignoring the ongoing protest by world-renowned social reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk.

On Friday she visited Jantar Mantar to support Sonam Wangchuk and activist Abhijit Dipke and urged Wangchuk to end his 19-day-long fast-unto-death, due to health concerns.

Sule strongly condemned the NEET-UG paper leak malpractice, calling it a nationwide “crime” affecting millions of students.

Expressing solidarity, Baramati MP Supriya Sule stated that Wangchuk is an invaluable asset to the nation. “The government is showing absolute insensitivity. Someone from the ruling side should have reached out to him to initiate a dialogue, but no one bothered to show up. The irregularities in the NEET exam are not isolated incidents; it is a grave injustice perpetrated against lakhs of innocent children across the entire country,” she said.

Sule added that her decision to support Wangchuk and youth activist Abhijit Dipke received overwhelming praise and encouragement from hundreds of citizens within her own constituency. While she requested Wangchuk to break his fast considering his failing health, she noted his unyielding determination to see his demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and dialogue with the central government, met.

Addressing other national political issues, Sule clarified her party’s stance on proposed legislative shifts. She emphasised that the Opposition strongly objects to the current format of the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

“There is an absolute need for extensive debate and discussion on this Bill. We are firmly against its implementation in its current state,” she stated.

Touching upon the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, she noted that the discussions are still ongoing, adding that any debate over a Delimitation Bill is premature until an official draft is formally introduced.

Defending her recent high-profile meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, Sule maintained a pragmatic stance on federal governance. “We are public representatives. To get the public’s work done, meeting ministers across party lines is a routine necessity,” she said.

Sule addressed the long-standing speculation regarding a political truce within the Pawar family following the party’s split. She revealed that her late brother Ajit Pawar, had desperately wanted the family and the two splintered factions to reunite harmoniously to serve the nation.

“It was my brother’s final wish, and the proposal came entirely from his side. As a family, we tried our best to fulfill his last wish. However, the responses and public statements coming from the other side made it crystal clear that they have absolutely no intention of joining hands. Now that my brother is no more, we are putting an end to this discussion. The chapter is officially closed. We will continue to do our work with utmost self-respect,” Sule concluded.

Sule’s comments regarding her late brother highlight the deep-rooted emotional and political friction that continues to define Maharashtra’s political landscape.