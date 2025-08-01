Ammonia Leak at Baikampady Fish Processing Plant Leaves Several Severely Ill

Mangaluru: A concerning incident transpired at a fish processing plant situated in the Baikampady industrial area on Thursday, resulting in several workers falling ill due to an ammonia gas leak. As of the latest reports, four workers are in critical condition and are currently undergoing intensive care at a private hospital in Mukka. An additional 25 individuals have been hospitalized and are receiving treatment related to exposure from the incident.

The affected workers, among them the four critically ill individuals who are reportedly from North India, were on duty at the plant when the leak was detected at approximately 4:30 PM. Preliminary reports indicate that the source of the leak was an ammonia transport pipe located within the facility. Workers situated near the unit experienced acute respiratory distress, prompting them to alert their colleagues. The plant’s emergency siren was promptly activated, and an evacuation of the premises was conducted to ensure the safety of all personnel.

The fish processing plant, a significant employer in the region, operates with over 200 individuals working across various shifts. Upon detection of the leak, the plant’s management responded by immediately arranging medical assistance for the affected workers. Concurrently, local authorities, including representatives from MCF (Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers) and the fire brigade, were dispatched to the location to address and contain the ammonia leak. A coordinated operation was launched to control the release of the gas and to safeguard the surrounding environment.

In response to the emergency, the Mangalore Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar, and Revenue Officers swiftly arrived at the plant to evaluate the circumstances and collect pertinent information. They conducted a thorough inspection of the measures that were being implemented to mitigate the leak and to prevent further harm. Law enforcement officials from the Panambur Police Station also visited the site and have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the incident.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise cause of the ammonia leak and to verify that all safety protocols adhere strictly to regulatory standards.