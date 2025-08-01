Top 7 Tech Enhancements on the Mahindra Thar Roxx That Make it Different from the 3-Door Thar

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is not just an upgrade; it’s a quantum leap into the era of intelligent off-roading. If the Mahindra Thar 3-door is rustic, rough, and tough, the Thar Roxx is folklore with a modern tech-laden twist. Crafted for the 21st-century explorer, the Thar Roxx guarantees a smarter, safer and more rugged off-roading experience. Now, let’s move on to the top 7 tech innovations that make it distinctly unique.

1. ADAS Level 2: Predictive Safety for the Wild and Urban



What makes the Thar Roxx different from the Mahindra Thar is the better safety features. This time, Mahindra has included ADAS Level 2 features in the Thar Roxx, making the SUV more advanced in terms of safety and peace of mind while conquering off-road trails.

● Warns of forward collisions

● Applies brakes when needed

● Smartly monitors vehicles ahead

● Designed for Indian driving conditions

● Works quietly in the background

● Boosts highway and trail confidence

These advanced driver aids are tuned not just for expressways, but for unpredictable off-road conditions too.

2. 360° Surround View Camera: Eyes Everywhere

Designed for the trail and traffic, this system always ensures situational awareness on the road.

● An overhead view is offered during tight turns

● Shows obstacles on the sides and rear

● Great for rock crawling or parking

● Lowers the chances of scratches and dents

● Offers better off-road precision

This feature is exactly what you need if you’re reversing into a crowded camp spot or trying to avoid a cliff drop.

3. Electronic Locking Differential (ELD): Instant Traction Control

The Thar Roxx gets an electronic rear differential, locking in performance on uneven terrain.

● Locks the axle electronically

● Reacts within milliseconds

● Prevents wheel slip

● Enhances crawl ability

● Perfect for mud and loose gravel

● Adds control to steep climbs

4. 4XPLOR Terrain Modes: Drive Smarter, Anywhere

Switchable terrain modes make the Mahindra Thar Roxx terrain-adaptive with just a twist of a dial.

Each mode changes the engine behaviour, gear response, and traction control so that you get the most out of your car.

5. Crawl Smart Assist (CSA): No Throttle? No Problem

This low-speed feature is a real game-changer, and the best thing is that it takes the guesswork

away while climbing challenging trails.

● Auto throttle for slow crawl

● Ideal for rock gardens

● Keeps you steady on slopes

So, even if you are a beginner, you can confidently climb over big rocks and ridges when you have this system in your car.

6. Intelli Turn Assist: Corner King

This is another great addition to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. This feature ensures that you are no longer afraid of tight bends while off-roading.

● Sharpens the turning radius

● Functions in low-speed conditions

● Auto-triggers in confined areas

● Perfect for zig-zag trails

● Lowers reverse manoeuvring

● Enhances handling in jungle paths

This smart assist makes Roxx feel agile despite its size, especially on twisty or congested terrain.

7. Dolby Atmos Harman Kardon Audio: Sound Meets Adventure

With the all-new Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon speakers, the Thar Roxx makes every ride full of fun and memories.

● 9 premium speakers

● Balanced sound all around

● Deep bass, crisp vocals

● Optimised for SUV acoustics

● Doesn’t distort at high volume

● Works even with the roof off

Music while camping. Beats during long drives. The Roxx makes it all more immersive.

Other Smart Touches That Elevate the Thar Roxx

Beyond the seven headline features, there are other modern touches that enhance the Roxx experience even further.

● All-Terrain R19 wheels – Bigger, bolder

● Longer wheelbase – More cabin room

● M_GLYDE Platform – Strong yet lightweight

● AHRS (Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop) – Smooth body control

● Zip & Zoom Drive Modes – Everyday flexibility

● ADAS-integrated cluster – Alerts at eye level

● Segment-best dimensions – 4428 mm length, 1870 mm width, 1923 mm height

All these work together to make the Roxx more refined yet more capable than ever before.

Why These Features Matter: Practical Benefits for Everyday Explorers

It’s true that off-roading can seem like a weekend pastime, but ADAS, ELD, and terrain modes are crucial for regular drives, too. These features make your daily commute smarter and safer.

Here is how these tech upgrades affect everyday life:

● City driving: 360° cam with Intelli Turn Assist means easy urban manoeuvring

● Weekend trips: CrawlSmart with Terrain Modes means confident exploring

● Long drives: Dolby Atmos with Drive Modes means relaxed cruising

● Highway travel: ADAS means safer journeys with fewer surprises

Final Verdict

The Thar Roxx is no longer only about ground clearance and torque. It is a mix of hardcore off- road DNA and technology-centric drivetrain updates that allow for real-world drivability, driver confidence and comfort. If the 3-door Thar revolved around raw adventure, the Thar Roxx is about evolving, smart exploration. From the rocky trail to the tech highway, it owns it all.