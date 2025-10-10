Amrita Bhakti Sudha – A Devotional Music Program at Ramakrishna Mission on October 12

Mangaluru: As part of the continuing Amrita Varsha, commemorating 75 years of the Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, a devotional musical program titled “Amrita Bhakti Sudha” will be held on Sunday, October 12th, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru. The event will create a spiritually uplifting experience for all attendees.

The evening will commence with a brief stage program, “Sabha Karyakrama,” from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The inauguration will be marked by the lighting of the lamp by Shri Manjunath B. Singai, General Manager (Circle Head) of Canara Bank, Circle Office, Balmatta, Mangaluru. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, will preside over the program. Capt. Ganesh Karnik, a veteran of the Indian Army, will be the Guest of Honour.

The central attraction of the “Amrita Bhakti Sudha” will be the performance by Kumari Medha Vidyabhushan, who will render soulful devotional songs. Her music is intended to elevate the spiritual ambiance and provide a serene experience for the audience.

The Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, opened this event to all devotees, well-wishers, and the general public, reinforcing its commitment to fostering spiritual growth and community engagement. The “Amrita Bhakti Sudha” program served as a significant event in the ongoing Amrita Varsha celebrations, underscoring the mission’s dedication to serving society through cultural and spiritual initiatives.