Siddaramaiah’s exit leaves AHINDA at crossroads, BJP looks to make inroads

Bengaluru: With D.K. Shivakumar all set to assume the Chief Minister’s post and Siddaramaiah stepping down as Karnataka Chief Minister, political attention has shifted to the future of the AHINDA coalition and the battle to inherit the influential social justice plank long associated with the veteran Congress leader.

The leadership transition has also created an opportunity for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is attempting to expand its support among backward classes, Dalits, and other communities traditionally aligned with the Congress.

AHINDA, an acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits, has been regarded as the Congress’s core support base in Karnataka, with Siddaramaiah emerging over the years as its most prominent political face.

While Siddaramaiah has clarified that he has relinquished the Chief Minister’s post rather than retired from politics, concerns have emerged within sections of the AHINDA constituency about the leadership transition.

The Congress faces the challenge of ensuring continuity of Siddaramaiah’s social justice agenda even as D.K. Shivakumar prepares to take charge. Political observers believe the transition has opened up a debate over who could eventually emerge as the next leader capable of commanding support across the AHINDA spectrum.

The discussion gained momentum after Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah identified former minister Satish Jarkiholi as a potential successor to carry forward Siddaramaiah’s legacy. Jarkiholi, a senior leader from North Karnataka hailing from a Scheduled Caste community, is widely seen as a mass leader with influence among backward and marginalised communities.

However, analysts point out that replacing Siddaramaiah’s stature and statewide appeal would be a formidable task.

Political observers note that recent controversies, including the Karnataka government’s decision regarding dress code regulations in educational institutions and the debate surrounding the withdrawal of cases linked to the Aland riot incident, have provided the BJP with issues to mobilise support and sharpen its criticism of the Congress government with the new CM.

The BJP has accused the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and has threatened statewide protests if the Aland riot cases are not reopened.

Within the Congress, several leaders are being discussed as possible future faces of the AHINDA movement. Apart from Satish Jarkiholi, names frequently mentioned include former minister and son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, and senior Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad, veteran leader Tanveer Sait, and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad.

Priyank Kharge and Hariprasad have been among the party’s most vocal critics of Hindutva politics, while Tanveer Sait, a six-time MLA, continues to enjoy influence among minority communities. MLA Sait miraculously survived a stabbing attack allegedly by an SDPI worker. Rizwan Arshad is also viewed by many within the party as a young and emerging leader with statewide potential.

Congress leaders maintain that the AHINDA support base is rooted not only in Siddaramaiah’s personal popularity but also in the party’s broader commitment to social justice, welfare policies, and representation of marginalised communities.

Speaking to IANS, Chaman Farzana, former secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, General Secretary of the KPCC Social Justice Committee, and a member of the Academic Council of Bengaluru City University, said Siddaramaiah would continue to remain the face of AHINDA despite stepping down as Chief Minister.

She said Siddaramaiah is a mass leader, and people connect with him. He fulfilled the guarantees and welfare programmes he promised. Both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar played major roles in bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka.

Farzana dismissed concerns that the AHINDA vote base could drift away from the Congress following the leadership change. She said she did not see any threat to the AHINDA vote bank, adding that the Congress party’s values and commitment to social justice continue to attract these communities. Siddaramaiah remains in the party, and his presence will ensure that the AHINDA bloc stays with the Congress.

As Karnataka enters a new political phase under D.K. Shivakumar’s leadership, the contest to shape the future of AHINDA politics is likely to become one of the defining themes of the state’s political landscape in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP Vice President, ST Morcha, Anil Kumar R Nayaka, stated that Siddaramaiah’s exit from the Chief Minister’s post could create significant discontent within the Congress party’s AHINDA support base, potentially opening new political opportunities for the BJP.

He opined that if a section of AHINDA voters perceives Siddaramaiah’s departure from the Chief Minister’s post as sidelining their interests, it could lead to dissatisfaction among segments of the community. Such a development may create political space for the BJP to expand its support among groups that have traditionally backed the Congress.

He added that the political landscape appears to be changing following the leadership transition. Voters who strongly identify with Siddaramaiah’s leadership may feel neglected if they believe the transition has weakened AHINDA’s influence within the Congress, and it might prove a boon for the BJP.



