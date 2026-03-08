Anbumani Ramadoss criticises Mamata Banerjee over protocol lapse row during Prez visit

Chennai: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has strongly criticised the West Bengal government, alleging that President Droupadi Murmu was “deliberately disrespected” during her recent visit to the state to attend a programme organised for members of the Santali tribal community.

In a post on the social media platform X, Anbumani accused the government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to follow established protocol during the President’s visit.

According to him, the arrangements surrounding the event and the reception extended to the President raised serious concerns about the manner in which the first citizen of the country was treated.

The controversy relates to the President’s participation in the International Santali Tribal People’s Conference held near Bagdogra in northern West Bengal.

The programme was reportedly shifted at the last minute from its originally scheduled venue in Bidhannagar to Koshaypur, near Bagdogra airport. Because of the sudden change in venue, only a limited number of people were able to attend the event, particularly members of the Santali tribal community who had intended to participate.

Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the change in venue and the poor turnout were the result of political interference by the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

He further claimed that the arrangements appeared to have been made in a way that undermined the importance of the President’s visit.

Another point of criticism raised by the PMK leader was that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any senior minister from her government was present to receive the President at Bagdogra airport. Instead, the President was reportedly welcomed only by the Mayor of Siliguri on behalf of the state government.

Anbumani said that according to established protocol, whenever the President of India visits a state, the Chief Minister is expected to receive the President personally.

In situations where the Chief Minister is unable to attend, a senior minister from the state government is usually deputed to perform the ceremonial reception.

Calling the alleged lapse “deeply regrettable”, he said the issue was particularly sensitive because President Murmu is the first woman from a tribal community to hold the office of President in India’s history.

“Insulting the President is equivalent to disrespecting the entire nation. In this case, it also amounts to disrespecting women and tribal communities,” he said, demanding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologise to the President and to the Santali tribal community.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded to the allegations and offered her explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the President’s visit.