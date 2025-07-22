Andhra Pradesh: Case booked for violation of CRZ norms at Bheemili Beach in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Police have registered a case against a company owned by former MP Vijaya Sai Reddy’s daughter, P. Neha Reddy and son-in-law Rohit Reddy for alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms at Bheemili Beach in Visakhapatnam district.

The case has been registered on a complaint by Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The action was taken on the order of a Bheemili Court following the complaint by Coastal Zone Management Authority about the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

In March, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed AP Coastal Management Authority to lodge a complaint with the police so as to initiate action against the company which allegedly constructed a wall in Bheemili, also known as Bheemunipatnam Beach.

Jana Sena corporator Peetala Murthy Yadav has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Andhra Pradesh High Court with regard to the alleged encroachments.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had demolished alleged illegal construction in September last year after serving formal notices to Neha Reddy.

The action was taken on the direction of the High Court, which had also sought a detailed report from GVMC

The High Court in March this year took serious note of alleged violation of CRZ norms after the petitioner complained that the wall was demolished only partially.

Special government pleader had informed the court that all illegal constructions were demolished except for an old building and some toilets.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi ordered the constitution of a committee with the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority member secretary, GVMC commissioner and the Visakhapatnam Collector to assess the environmental damage and report to the court

The High Court had also directed that the cost of the demolition and the environmental damage should be recovered from the company.

In January 2025, Vijayasai Reddy quit YSR Congress Party and also resigned as a member of Rajya Sabha. He announced that he would not join any other political party.