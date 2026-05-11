Andhra Pradesh CM announces deep-tech skilling initiative

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a large-scale statewide deep-tech skilling initiative in collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), Andhra State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), and Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Covering Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Entrepreneurship, this initiative aims to reach 2 lakh learners in 2026–27 and scale to 10 lakh learners over five years through digital learning platforms, industry-linked training, and globally recognised credentials, the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Further strengthening this ecosystem, the proposed NIELIT Innovation & Skilling Centre at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, will focus on Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communication, and Semiconductor technologies, he said.

The centre is planned to begin operations from this academic year itself, empowering thousands of students, researchers, and innovators with world-class infrastructure, advanced laboratories, and industry-driven learning opportunities, the Chief Minister added.

“On this National Technology Day, Andhra Pradesh also proudly celebrates our students for securing 4 Gold Medals and 14 Silver Medals in the prestigious NPTEL national examinations. These achievements reflect the talent, hard work, and growing technology ecosystem of our state,” reads the post.

The Chief Minister urged students across Andhra Pradesh to ‘participate in advanced learning platforms, emerging technology programmes, and national-level competitions as we continue building a future-ready state under our Quantum Valley vision.’

On National Technology Day, the Chief Minister greeted scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young minds shaping the future of India through technology and innovation.

“This day celebrates India’s scientific achievements and commemorates the success of Pokhran, which demonstrated our nation’s strength, capability, and confidence in its own talent and institutions. It reminds us that sustained progress is built through investment in knowledge, research, innovation, and human capital. Andhra Pradesh is committed to advancing this vision by nurturing a culture of innovation and building a strong ecosystem for future technologies,” he added.