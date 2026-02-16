Ankit Shetty Elected Convenor of Udupi Patrika Bhavan Committee; Ganesh Kallianpur as Co-Convenor

Udupi: Ankit Shetty of Channel 9 has been elected as the Convenor of the Udupi Patrika Bhavan Committee for the 2025–28 term. The committee functions under the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association.

The election was held on Monday at the Udupi Patrika Bhavan under the chairmanship of Election Officer and Information Officer Manjunath.

Ganesh Kallianpur of Udayavani has been elected as Co-Convenor. Rajesh Shetty of Namma TV, Raju Kharvi of Udayavani, Puneeth Salian, S.G. Nayak, Harish P. of Republic Channel, Gopalakrishna Padoor of Vijayavani, Nagaraj Rao of Spandana TV, Michael Rodrigues of Mangalorean.com, Niteesh Manchi of Abhimata TV, and Jayanth A. of Praja TV have been elected unopposed as members of the Executive Committee.