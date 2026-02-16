Father Muller Observes Low Vision Awareness Month with Emphasis on Accessibility and Support

Mangalore: The Department of Ophthalmology at Father Muller Medical College, in collaboration with the B.Sc. The Optometry program at Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences commemorated Low Vision Awareness Month with an inaugural event held on February 16, 2026. The event, hosted at the MRD Entrance of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), saw a robust turnout of management committee members, faculty, course coordinators, staff, and students from Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), alongside patients and their families.

The program commenced with an invocation, setting a reverent tone for the proceedings. Dr. Sarita Lobo, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. Mr. Calistus Dsa, Principal of the Roman and Catherine School for Blind, was invited as the chief guest. He delivered an insightful address, raising awareness about low vision and underscoring the crucial role of the Roman and Catherine Lobo School for Blind in providing educational support and resources to visually impaired children in the Dakshina Kannada region. Mr. Dsa highlighted the school’s commitment to being a “beacon of light” for its students.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, presided over the function. In his address, he emphasized the potential for visually impaired individuals to lead fulfilling and productive lives through the utilization of low vision aids. He further stressed society’s collective responsibility to provide assistance and guidance to those with visual impairments, fostering an inclusive environment.

The event was graced by the presence of several other dignitaries, including Rev. Dr. Michael L Santhumayor, Dean of FMMC, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, Assistant Administrator Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Vice Dean Dr. Venkatesha B M, the Medical Superintendent, AMS, DMS, along with various HODs, Course Coordinators, and faculty members.

Dr. Madhurima A Nayak, the organizing secretary, presented an overview of available low vision aid applications and their practical uses in daily life. Dr. Nayak also announced the winners of a reel competition held to promote awareness during Low Vision Awareness Month. Informational flyers detailing low vision and the services offered by the department were also distributed. The program was skillfully compered by Ms. Kavyashree Kotian, a Lecturer in Optometry.

The Department of Ophthalmology at Father Muller Medical College is recognized as the only center in the region with a dedicated Low Vision Aid Clinic, providing comprehensive evaluation and dispensing of low vision aids. It also boasts the distinction of being the sole facility in the area offering 24-hour trauma and retina care, catering to complex low vision and retinal conditions. Following the formal program, attendees were provided with a demonstration of various low vision aids and apps within the OPD block. Students also had the opportunity to visit the Roman and Catherine School for Blind. The official Instagram page for the Department of Ophthalmology, fmmc_opthamology, was launched to the public on the occasion.