Annamalai Accuses Karnataka Government of Betraying Public Trust, Highlights Waqf Bill Amendments

Udupi: BJP leader K. Annamalai, addressing the media in Udupi on Wednesday, launched a scathing critique of the Karnataka state government, accusing it of acting against the interests of the people and losing their faith. His remarks were punctuated by a defense of the central government’s handling of rising gas prices and a detailed explanation of the amendments to the Waqf Act.

Annamalai began by addressing the contentious issue of escalating gas prices. He attributed the price hikes to unavoidable increases in international market rates, emphasizing that gas usage had significantly expanded under the Modi government. He stated that while economic experts within the Congress party are capable of providing a nuanced perspective on the issue, they are choosing to remain silent on the underlying causes. He argued that if oil marketing companies were to indefinitely absorb the losses incurred due to rising international gas prices, they would face severe financial difficulties.

“We do not produce gas locally and are reliant on imports. However, gas usage has increased dramatically in recent years, making it impossible for oil marketing companies to continually bear these losses,” Annamalai explained. He maintained that the central government is actively intervening to shield the public from excessive price burdens and expressed optimism that the current situation is temporary. He cited Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri’s efforts to secure gas availability on a global scale as evidence of the government’s proactive approach.

He further elaborated on the increase in gas consumption, stating, “In 2014, only 64% of the Indian population used gas. Today, that figure has reached 100%, leading to greater gas imports. During this time, we all need to stand with the central government.”

Turning his attention to the Karnataka state government, Annamalai delivered a sharp rebuke, citing the alleged “CD Honey Trap issue” involving a prominent figure within the administration. “I have been observing the Karnataka government from the outside,” he stated. “The culture of the people of Karnataka is rich, but the current government is against the people, and the entire country is watching what it is doing to stay in power.”

He urged the public to participate in the BJP’s Janakrosha Yatra to express their dissatisfaction with the current administration. “While there are no elections in Karnataka at the moment, the government has lost the people’s affection. People should express their love by participating in the Yatra with the BJP. There should be a sincere effort to remove Congress from the state,” he asserted.

Annamalai then addressed the controversy surrounding the Waqf Bill, providing a historical context of its amendments. He highlighted the significant amendment of 1995, followed by substantial changes under the Congress government in 2013, predicting further significant alterations in 2025. He emphasized that amendments are a fundamental part of a democratic process and should be understood within that context.

He pointed out the vast land holdings of the Waqf, stating, “The Waqf holds the most land in the country, with 3.9 million acres, while the Railways only has 5.2 million acres. Over the last ten years, 2.1 million acres have been added. Up until 2013, there were 1.8 million acres, and no one could come forward and claim, ‘This is my land.’ The role of district commissioners in this matter is crucial. Enforcement has been carried out with remarkable changes.”

He argued that the amendments would ultimately benefit marginalized communities within the Muslim population. “This will benefit the mothers and sisters in the Muslim community and the poor Muslims as well. Only Shia and Sunni Muslims were considered previously, but now Agha Khan and Bohras have also been included. This is not unconstitutional. The DMK in Tamil Nadu has gone to court, and all their cases are likely to be dismissed,” he predicted.

Addressing speculation about his position as the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, Annamalai reiterated his commitment to serving the party in any capacity. “We are all members of a national party, and as a dedicated party worker, I was given a responsibility. Even if given another responsibility, I will work as a worker; my duty is to work, and I will do so regardless of the opportunity provided,” he affirmed.

Regarding potential alliances for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, Annamalai acknowledged the meeting between the Home Minister and AIADMK leader Palaniswami, underscoring the shared objective of ousting the DMK from power. “Removing the DMK from power is everyone’s objective, and that is our number one agenda. The AIADMK is a significant Dravidian party, and the fact that the Home Minister has met with them sends a clear message. AIADMK wishes to ally with the BJP, which the Home Minister has made clear,” he stated.

He concluded by emphasizing the BJP’s long-term vision for Tamil Nadu, acknowledging the challenges but expressing unwavering commitment to eventually securing power. “We are witnessing how corrupt the DMK government is in Tamil Nadu. Currently, 13 ministers are facing corruption cases in court. One minister has been in jail for a year and a half and is now back in power. Decisions are made with a long-term perspective. In politics, patience is more important than power, and I will work patiently as a party worker. One day, the BJP will definitely come to power in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai declared. He dismissed any suggestion of resignation within the party but hinted at a potential change in leadership during the next state president elections.



