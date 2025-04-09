‘Talent Hunt’ Sailing Camp Launched to Cultivate Future Champions

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Karwar: An inclusive sailing camp, dubbed “Talent Hunt,” is set to launch from April 10th to 14th, 2025, across the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Karwar. The initiative aims to identify, train, and empower promising young sailors from across India, preparing them for national and international competitive sailing.

The program is supported by Codecraft Technologies and will officially commence with the participation of Sri Pradeep D’Souza, Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Mr. D’Souza’s involvement underscores the significance of youth development through sporting endeavors and the increasing prominence of sailing within India.

“Talent Hunt” extends a particular focus to identifying talent within coastal communities, while simultaneously welcoming applications from sailing enthusiasts nationwide, including para-athletes. The camp offers a unique gateway to excellence for participants, providing an opportunity to engage with the sport at a competitive level.

Successful participants will be granted the opportunity to compete in the Yachting Association of India’s (YAI) sailing regattas, offering a significant platform for advancement within the professional sailing circuit.

Organizers are actively soliciting the involvement of veteran sailors, sailing clubs, academies, and related organizations, encouraging them to contribute their expertise and mentorship to the program. Their collective engagement is viewed as critical in nurturing the next generation of Indian sailing champions.

“Talent Hunt” seeks to empower youth, celebrate inclusivity, and foster sailing excellence throughout India.

Interested individuals can register and direct inquiries by contacting 7892368045.



