Annamalai criticises DMK, TVK over remarks on Sanatana Dharma

Chennai: BJP leader K. Annamalai on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the DMK and the TVK over remarks made against Sanatana Dharma, accusing both parties of harbouring hatred towards Hindu beliefs and traditions.

The BJP leader’s criticism after DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated his controversial remarks on “Sanathanam” on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

TVK MLA V.M.S. Mustafa later backed Udhayanidhi’s comments, triggering a fresh political controversy in the state.

In a strongly-worded post on social media platform X, Annamalai said the remarks made by leaders of the DMK and TVK reflected their “hatred” towards Sanatana Dharma.

“DMK and TVK, in their very short history, have proven to the people that they are two sides of the same coin,” Annamalai said.

He further alleged that both parties had concealed their ideological stand during the election campaign and only revealed their “true intentions” after securing votes.

“If either DMK or TVK had the courage of conviction, they should have openly declared during their election campaigns that targeting Sanatana Dharma would be central to their politics,” he claimed.

Annamalai accused the two parties of “hiding behind secularism and theatrics” during the polls and later insulting the faith of millions of people. The BJP leader also warned that people would not remain silent over repeated attacks on Hindu beliefs.

“Sanatana Dharma is not your punching bag,” he said, adding that he hoped the remarks would not go “unpunished by the people”.

The controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma has remained a major political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu over the past two years, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the DMK of hurting Hindu sentiments.

The latest intervention by TVK MLA Mustafa has further intensified the debate, with the BJP attempting to portray both the ruling DMK and Vijay-led TVK as parties sharing a common ideological stand against Hindu traditions.

The DMK, however, has maintained that its criticism is directed at caste discrimination and social inequality associated with certain interpretations of Sanatan practices, and not against individual religious beliefs.