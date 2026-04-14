Annamalai hits out at Stalin’s ‘warning’ on delimitation, accuses him of fear-mongering

Chennai: BJP leader K. Annamalai on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over his remarks on the proposed delimitation process, calling his “warning” to the Centre “uncalled for” and alleging that it was aimed at creating “fear” among the public.

Annamalai said the Modi government is committed to taking all stakeholders along on the issue and dismissed Stalin’s concerns as an attempt to generate unnecessary apprehension among people in the state.

The remarks come ahead of a Special Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16, during which the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and a proposed Delimitation Bill are expected to be discussed to facilitate one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

Earlier, Stalin, in a video message, had cautioned the Centre against proceeding with delimitation in a manner that could adversely impact southern states.

He said Tamil Nadu would launch a large-scale agitation if its interests were compromised or if the southern region faced disproportionate consequences. He also questioned the timing of the special session, noting that it coincides with Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal scheduled for April 23.

The Chief Minister argued that Tamil Nadu and other southern states had implemented population control measures in line with the Centre’s guidance and should not now face adverse outcomes as a result. He maintained that the state would not remain silent if its interests were undermined.

Responding to these remarks, Annamalai told IANS, “It is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister is trying to sow discord and create fear-mongering in the minds of the Tamil population. We all know, if you look at the video, the kind of language he has used, saying that Tamil Nadu will go back to the 1960s, threatening the Prime Minister is uncalled for.”

He further said that the Prime Minister has made a “lot of effort” to bring everybody together.

“Since 1996, it (women’s reservation issue) has been stuck. Many senior leaders of various political parties in the current INDIA bloc have opposed reservations for our mothers and sisters. The Prime Minister made the effort from September 2023 to pilot this and get this bill passed in both Houses of Parliament by bringing everybody together,” he said.

Slamming Stalin, Annamalai said, “What is the problem of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister? Nowhere have we said it’s a population-based increase. Everywhere we have said we will take everybody together. The Home Minister in Coimbatore a year back said it’s going to be a pro rata increase.”

“Whatever increase we are going to bring, it is going to be pro rata so that nobody suffers. It is very, very unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, by putting out this video, has gone against the oath he took on the Constitution of India,” the BJP leader said, referring to Stalin’s video post on X.