Party discipline is important: K’taka Dy CM reacts to Naseer Ahmad’s removal as CM’s Political Secretary

Bengaluru: Reacting to the removal of Congress MLC and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Political Secretary, Naseer Ahmad, from his post on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, said that party discipline is important.

Responding to media queries at his residence in Sadashivanagar and at the KPCC office premises, Shivakumar said, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a decision regarding Naseer Ahmad after gathering information from various sources, keeping the party’s interests in mind.

He said that the Chief Minister had acted based on reports received from different quarters.

When asked about the Chief Minister relieving Naseer Ahmad from the post of Political Secretary, he said, “Naseer was instructed by the party to go to the Davanagere South Assembly constituency and ensure that the rebel candidate withdrew from the contest. He has failed to discharge this responsibility. I am yet to receive a detailed report on what exactly happened there.”

When asked whether this action was a message to those indulging in anti-party activities, Shivakumar said, “Discipline is very important in any party. We selected the candidate after taking everyone into confidence. We were also in constant touch with all leaders. Based on the reports from our leaders, the Chief Minister has taken this decision.”

When asked whether disciplinary action would also be taken against Minister for Housing and Waqf, Zameer Ahmad Khan, he said, “I do not have any information on that.”

On his travel plans to Chennai for election campaigning, he said, “I will be travelling to Chennai tonight, and there is an election campaign programme scheduled for Wednesday.”

Responding to a question about reports that he was holding one-on-one meetings with MLAs, Shivakumar said, “While doing politics, we must discuss with our MLAs and plan for the future. We guide them on what needs to be said and how to proceed. As the party President here, it is my responsibility to discuss municipal and local body elections. If I do not do this, who else will? MLAs are also submitting reports on what happened in the Davanagere South and Bagalkot bye-elections.”

When asked about reports of him issuing a direct warning to MLAs, he clarified, “There is nothing wrong in MLAs going to Delhi and seeking ministerial positions. They are free to express their demands. However, they must maintain discipline within the party. They are all our colleagues, and I have only advised them to uphold discipline. I have also advised them to be cautious while responding to media queries.”

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Political Secretary, Naseer Ahmad, was removed from his post on Tuesday for allegedly working against Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur during the just-concluded Davanagere South bye-election.

It may be noted that Naseer Ahmad, is a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka government issued an order in this regard on Tuesday morning.