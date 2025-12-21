Another Arrest Made in Malpe-Cochin Shipyard Information Leak Case

Udupi: Malpe police have apprehended another individual in connection with the ongoing investigation into the leakage of sensitive national security information from the Malpe–Cochin Shipyard. The latest arrest involves Hirendra Kumar Bharat Kumar Khadayat, 34, a native of Gujarat, who is accused of facilitating the unauthorized sharing of confidential details about Indian Navy vessels.

The arrest follows the earlier detention of Rohit and Santri, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, who were employees of M/s Sushma Marine Private Limited, a firm subcontracted by the Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe. These individuals were allegedly involved in disseminating a confidential list of Indian Navy ship numbers and other sensitive information via WhatsApp, purportedly for illicit financial gain.

The initial case, registered by Malpe Police under Crime No. 128/2025, invokes Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, underscoring the severity of the alleged breach.

According to police reports, Hirendra Kumar Bharat Kumar Khadayat, a resident of Kailas Nagari, Anand Taluk, Gujarat, allegedly procured a mobile SIM card under his name and provided it to the primary accused, Rohit and Santri, in exchange for monetary compensation. This SIM card is believed to have been instrumental in the transmission of sensitive information. Khadayat was apprehended on December 21 based on this evidence.

The investigation is currently being spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Karkala Sub-Division, Harsha Priyamvada, IPS. Rohit and Santri, the primary accused in the case, remain in judicial custody.

Law enforcement officials have indicated that Khadayat will be presented before the court imminently. Further investigation into the extent of the information breach and the potential compromise of national security remains ongoing. The police are meticulously examining all possible avenues to ascertain the full scope of the conspiracy and identify any other individuals who may have been involved in the unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information.