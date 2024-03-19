Anti-Hindu, anti-national stand is getting stronger in K’taka: Pralhad Joshi



Bengaluru: Reacting to the incident of attack on a shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa in Bengaluru, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that day after day, anti-Hindu and anti-national stand is getting stronger in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters, Joshi said that the Congress government in the state is directly responsible for this development. Why anti-Hindu activities are occurring during Congress government in Karnataka? The soft approach of the Congress is resulting in this, he added.

The pro-Pakistan episode took place in the state legislature and there was no action even after the confirmation of the Forensic Science Laboratory report. The government has not woken up even after the blast incident at the Bengaluru café. Now, a person was assaulted for playing Hanuman Chalisa. This indicates that there is no protection for Hindus in the state, Joshi said.

How many arrests are made in connection with pro-Pakistan and the bomb blast case? The state government is tight-lipped on stern action taken against these incidents. This has emboldened anti-national forces, he added.

The government protected the accused persons who raised pro-Pakistan slogans. The Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain abused the media persons. The Chief Minister defended the action. All these developments have made anti-Hindu forces courageous, Joshi said.

The accused think that they can get away with anything and the government will support them. The anti-Hindus have gone to the level of assaulting people for playing Hanuman Chalisa. The Congress government is directly responsible for the situation, Joshi stated.



