Dr Praveen Martis Appointed First VC of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: Dr Praveen Martis, formerly the Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) has been appointed as the First Vice Chancellor of the newly created ST ALOYSIUS (Deemed to University) Mangaluru. The formal announcement was recently made by Fr Dionysius Vaz, the Chancellor of the deemed-to-be university and the Provincial of the Karnataka Jesuit Province.

Born on 20 May 1974 in Shankarapura of Udupi District, Fr Praveen pursued his formative education at St John’s Educational Institutions, Shankarapura and obtained his Bachelors in Science from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Further, he completed his Masters in Chemistry at the prestigious St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru. His academic prowess and research credentials took him to the University of Namur, Belgium for his doctoral studies where he obtained his PhD in Nanosciences.

Returning to India, Fr Praveen Martis donned several leadership roles such as Correspondent and Student Counselor at St Joseph’s Evening College, Bengaluru, Professor of Chemistry at St Joseph’s College (currently, a university), Bengaluru, Director, Postgraduate Studies and research at St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, Rector and Principal of ST Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Bengaluru, Director of DDU Kaushal Kendra and Campus Minister, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru and he was appointed the Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in 2017.

Besides being in leadership positions at various prestigious higher educational institutions, Fr Praveen has been a passionate researcher and has published several research papers in renowned national and international research magazines with a high impact factor. He is an approved assessor by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for assessment of Autonomous Colleges in India.

This prestigious position as the First Vice Chancellor of ST ALOYSIUS (Deemed to be University) will be an opportunity to make effective use of the accumulated experience to raise the bar of the 144-year-old institution and enhance the delivery systems and campus culture more dynamic and robust imparting education of global standards and create an inclusive ecosystem catering the educational needs of students without distinctions of caste, class, creed, language, region or religion. Embracing all who come into the portals of this hallowed temple of learning.



