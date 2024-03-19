NCC Achievers of Mangalore Group felicitated at NITK

Mangaluru: A felicitation programme for NCC achievers of the Mangalore Group was held recently at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, Surathkal.

The programme was organised and conducted by 2 Karnataka Engineer Company NCC on behalf of NCC Group Mangalore. Dr B Ravi, Director, NITK Surathkal, was the guest of honour and Col N K Bhagasra, SM, Group Commander of Mangalore NCC Group, presided over the function. Commanding Officers of all units of NCC Group Mangalore, NCC PI staff, ANOs, achiever cadets and their parents attended the ceremony.

Col N K Bhagasra, SM in his address said that the cadets’ achievements are a matter of immense pride for Mangalore NCC Group. He emphasised the need for cadets to have the courage, determination and commitment to make a beginning and start making a difference in changing their lives. He further urged the cadets to have the desire to win, compete hard, also collaborate with the opponent to learn and improve from within. He also thanked the parents of all cadets for continuously supporting and encouraging them.

Dr B Ravi, Director NITK, in his remarks, congratulated all the NCC cadets for their achievements. He urged the cadets to set a vision for the country and applauded the cadets for their achievements. He emphasised the need for every student to partake in NCC training, as NCC gives a complete package that every young person requires to mould their personality to become a perfect example of an individual that this country requires.

A total of 51 NCC cadets were honoured for their outstanding achievements in various NCC inter-directorate and inter-group competitions during 2023-24. The felicitated cadets had brought laurels in various NCC events like the RDC-2024, AITSC, IDSSC, AINSC and AIVSC during the years 2023-24. A notable mention can be made of Cadet Raghuvamshee C S, who as a junior division cadet represented Karnataka & Goa NCC Directorate in the Best Cadet competition in the RDC 2024 at New Delhi, and impressed everyone with his drill and briefing. In the Innovation competition during RDC 2024, which was held for the first time this year, three cadets of Mangalore Group (two from NITK and one from MIT) participated and bagged the All India first position for Karnataka & Goa Directorate.

The sustained hard work and dedication of these cadets has gone a long way in helping Karnataka & Goa NCC Directorate take All India 2nd position in RDC-2024 at New Delhi, as well as getting All India 1st position in IDSSC, AITSC and AIVSC.

A few of the achiever cadets also shared their thoughts and experiences during the programme. They highlighted the continuous guidance, and motivation that they received from their Commanding Officers and NCC staff of their respective units, as well as the meticulous training, administrative support and unflinching encouragement received from the Group Commander and staff at the Group HQ Mangalore, without which their success would not have materialised.

The entire programme was exceptionally compered by Sergeant Vedansh Vyas, Cadet M Trivendranath and Cadet Jeeva K V, cadets of 2 Kar Engr Coy NCC at NITK Surathkal.