Anupam Agrawal Transferred, Sudhir Kumar Reddy New Police Commissioner of Mangalore

Mangalore: The government has initiated a reshuffle of key law enforcement positions in the region, issuing immediate effect transfer orders for both the Mangalore City Police Commissioner and the Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police (SP).

Anupam Agrawal, the outgoing Mangalore City Police Commissioner, has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) within the Economic Offenses and Criminal Investigation Department. Sudhir Kumar Reddy, formerly serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Intelligence Department, will assume the role of Mangalore City Police Commissioner.

In a related development, Dr. Arun Kumar, previously the SP of Udupi, has been named the new Dakshina Kannada District SP, replacing Yatish N. The government directives mandate that these changes are effective immediately.